Nicaragua arrests 2 more potential challengers to Ortega

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s National Police have arrested two more potential challengers to President Daniel Ortega, the third and fourth opposition pre-candidates for the Nov. 7 elections detained in the past week. Félix Maradiaga was arrested Tuesday after being called to the Attorney General’s Office to provide a statement. He is being investigated for alleged crimes against the government. His campaign says in a statement that police stopped him, his driver and his lawyer after they had left the Attorney General’s Office. Later Tuesday, police announced the arrest of Juan Sebastián Chamorro, another pre-candidate and former director of the opposition coalition Civic Alliance.