Nepal resumes vaccination campaign with doses given by China

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. Thousands of people, all 64 years old, lined up at vaccination centers even before they opened. People aged 60 to 63 are scheduled in coming days. Nepal’s vaccination campaign was stalled when neighboring India suffered a coronavirus surge and banned exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine it produces. Nepal had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses donated by India and paid for 2 million more but never received half the shipment. That left 1.4 million people over age 65 who received an initial dose of AstraZeneca vaccine still uncertain if they will receive their second.