Iran debate puts problems on one man: the outgoing president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s seven presidential candidates have put all the problems of the Islamic Republic squarely on the shoulders of the one man who wasn’t there to defend himself: Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. After a raucous first debate, the aspirants on a televised debate Tuesday focused their attention on Rouhani and mocked his administration’s “hope” campaign that surrounded its now-tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. That allowed candidates to link former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati to Rouhani while allowing hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, believed to be the race’s front-runner, to largely escape criticism.