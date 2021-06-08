Heat and humidity keep a grip on Wisconsin

Hope you are staying as cool and comfortable as possible during this steamy spell of weather! We tied the record warm low temperature of 70 degrees in Wausau Tuesday morning and we set a record high Tuesday afternoon of at least 93 degrees. We will have to endure several more days of the heat before it turns a touch cooler and less humid this weekend into early next week.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening. A few could have decent downpours. It should be partly cloudy otherwise with lows in the mid to upper 60s generally. Winds will be light from the southeast.

Wednesday and Thursday look primarily dry, although we still can’t rule out some very isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent with highs mostly in the upper 80s to low 90s. The wind should be from the southeast at 5-10 mph Wednesday and from the south to southwest 5-10 mph Thursday.

An upper level disturbance will push in Friday from the Northern Plains. It will also bring a cold front with it by Friday night. These features will bring more clouds along with a good chance of several periods of showers and thunderstorms (at least a 50% chance). Hopefully, we will see somewhat more widespread rain amounts of 0.10 to 0.50 inch in the region. The rain should end early Saturday morning as the front pushes away to the southeast. Friday will still be sticky with highs in the mid 80s.

A bit cooler and less humid air will slide in for the weekend. Lows could drop to 63 Saturday and 58 Sunday morning. Highs should be in the low 80s or so. We are expecting decreasing clouds Saturday and plenty of sunshine Sunday. All in all, it should be an ideal early summer weekend for all of your activities!

It will stay on the cooler side early next week with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Right now, it looks partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower here or there.

Pollen Report from Tuesday morning: Tree – low 11, Grass- moderate 7

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 8-June 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1953 - The worst tornado of record for the state of Michigan killed 116 persons. Flint MI was hardest hit. The tornado, half a mile in width, destroyed 200 homes on Coldwater Road killing entire families. (The Weather Channel)

1966 - A tornado ripped right through the heart of the capitol city of Topeka KS killing sixteen persons and causing 100 million dollars damage. The tornado, which struck during the evening, cut a swath of near total destruction eight miles long and four blocks wide. It was the most destructive tornado of record up until that time. (David Ludlum)