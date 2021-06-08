Health officials monitor possible COVID-19 spike after holiday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The state DHS said that while there is no crystal ball to predict COVID-19 cases, looking at past holidays, there have been small spikes.

A spike is something that cannot be predicted.

A variety of factors contribute to the spread of covid-19.

One big difference between memorial day and other holidays, such as Thanksgiving or Christmas -- is that the vaccination numbers were lower over those holidays -- meaning more people were at risk of getting the virus.

"We know in general, this will always be true, that when we don't have a fully vaccinated population and people are in close contact with each other and not wearing masks, the risk of transmission is higher, that will always be true," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, "And that's why we're consistently saying we need these layers of prevention, layers of protection."

Dr. Westergaard added that the most potent layer of protection is getting vaccinated.

They say they will follow the data closely and observe what happens.