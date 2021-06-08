Garcia homers, Brewers beat Reds 5-1 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Avisail Garcia homered and singled home another run and the streaking Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 for their fifth straight win. The NL Central-leading Brewers were coming off a four-game sweep of Arizona and have won 10 of their last 11. Cincinnati lost after completing a four-game sweep in St. Louis over the weekend. Adrian Houser pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball for Milwaukee. Reds starter Sonny Gray sailed through three innings, giving up two hits and striking out five, before injuring his leg warming up for the fourth. Sean Doolittle relieved and Garcia hit his second pitch into the left-field seats.