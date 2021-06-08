California’s Drought is Severe

The definition of “drought” is somewhat vague. It is also somewhat relative. Crops in our area are struggling some. Even more so in southeastern Wisconsin.

Drought has a different feel in California. 25% of the state is in severe drought. Especially northern California. I saw an article on

Lake Oroville. 130 houseboats removed. Hanging in a houseboat is somewhat popular in the summer. Hard to feel sorry for someone who has to pull their $50,000 houseboat of the lake due to low water-levels.

Lake Oroville Dam

Lake Oroville is a man-made reservoir. The water level is 50% of what is considered normal for early June. A big part of the problem was a much smaller snowpack from the winter. They count on that to melt off and drain into the reservoirs. Rainfall is very low. It usually is this time of year. 27 million people rely on Lake Oroville for drinking water. Also, for irrigation for 4-5 million acres of farmland. There is the potential of shutting down the Lake Oroville power plant in August due to potential low-levels. That would be a huge problem.