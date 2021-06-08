British police officer admits kidnapping, raping woman

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of a woman as she walked home in south London and whose body was found a week later in woodland. A court at London’s Old Bailey heard Tuesday that Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for the death of Sarah Everard though he was not asked to enter a plea to a charge of murder. Medical reports into the Metropolitan Police officer, who appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison, are being prepared. Another hearing will be on July 9. Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, went missing as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3.