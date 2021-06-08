Bond set in Waupaca County toddler’s death

(WAOW) – Bond has been set for a Waupaca County man facing charges in his son’s death.

Caleb Schachtschneider, 39, of the town of St. Lawrence, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, after officials say his 2-year-old son was crushed by a skid steer on the family’s farm in early April.

In a court hearing today, Judge Raymond Huber set a $10,000 bond for Schachtschneider. Among conditions of the bond, Huber said Schachtschneider must agree to a farm safety assessment.

According to court records, there are five other minor children on the farm.

And, this isn’t the first time the skid steer was involved in incidents injuring the children.

Back in 2017, a then 5-year-old reportedly had his foot injured by the hydraulic bucket. Two years prior to that, police say a then 6-year-old drove the steer into his then 7-year-old brother.

In the most recent case, police say Schachtschneider admitted to moving the child from where there was a restraint bar to down by his feet.

Schachtschneider will next be in court on June 21. He could spend up to 25 years behind bars if convicted.