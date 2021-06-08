Autopsy: Texas boy’s cause of death ruled a homicide

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel has been officially identified and his cause of death has been ruled a homicide. The identity of Samuel Olson was officially confirmed following an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston. In an email Tuesday, the institute said “the cause of his death is homicidal violence with blunt head trauma.” Theresa Raye Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father. She’s charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse. Prosecutors say they plan to file additional charges. Balboa’s attorney declined to comment.