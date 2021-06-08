Athens EMS receives crucial training

Athens, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of EMS responders got essential training to help them prepare for the worst.

The Athens EMS team responded to three different staged scenarios, like an ATV accident and even a domestic violence situation.

The team is comprised of volunteers who cover about 4,500 people in 175 square miles.

Officials say they hope this prepares the team for any type of situation, even ones that could be dangerous.

"The big thing with these is that they think more about the situations and they think more about safety," said Tom Treweek, chief of Athens EMS Service.

Athens EMS holds trainings around once per month.