Another official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech

HUDSON, Ohio (AP) — The two organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony have now resigned after they silenced a speech about how freed Black slaves honored fallen soldiers just after the Civil War. American Legion officials in Ohio say the president of the Hudson American Legion Auxiliary stepped down over the weekend. A second local official resigned last Friday. Both came under intense criticism over the decision to censor retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter at the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio. Kemter said he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated. But organizers said that wasn’t relevant to honoring the city’s veterans.