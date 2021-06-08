Aaron Rodgers not present as Packers open mandatory minicamp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t with the Green Bay Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session. This marks the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its MVP quarterback. Rodgers also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities. That represented change from his usual offseason routine. The Packers have the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp sessions this week. Rodgers’ future with the team has been uncertain ever since ESPN reported shortly before this year’s draft that the three-time MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.