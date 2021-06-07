Weston leaders to discuss $1.4 million development

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- Weston village officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss a new utility project that will create a second crossing of the Eau Claire River.

That cross will install a new water main to bring service to the River Bend Estates Subdivision.

It will directly benefit the area of Apache Lane and North Apache Lane, between Trotzer Lane and Estate Drive and the first 400 feet of River Bend Road.

The project is expected to cost around $1.4 million.