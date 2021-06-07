Weather and Wisconsin Roadways

Weather and Wisconsin RoadwaysUpdated
There was talk of roads “buckling” in Wausau over the weekend. Some were blaming the ”buckling” on the hot sun, few clouds and a high of 95 degrees on Saturday. An increase in pavement temperature. It is not that simple. The weather in Wisconsin that takes place year-round all adds up. On the larger scale, the number #1 cause of road wear and damage is large trucks.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, pavement buckling can occur when the weather goes from cool to very hot in a short period of time. The temperature change can cause slabs of pavement to expand and create pressure which can lead to buckling in the form of bumps or dips in the road. There were reports last weekend of highways across Wisconsin buckling. According to Jiminipaving.com, Here are the leading causes of road deterioration:
- Heavy traffic: Heavy vehicles like delivery trucks put a lot of pressure on asphalt roads. Consistent stress on asphalt can cause different types of cracks and lead to the formation of potholes.
- Water: Water settling on the top of roads can wear on the asphalt and cause initial cracks. If water sinks into already formed cracks, it can cause further damage in the base layer. Both surface cracks and major base layer damage will require asphalt repair in Washington.
- Oxidation: When asphalt oxidizes, it breaks down and becomes less flexible and more rigid. A lack of flexibility makes asphalt more susceptible to cracks, particularly when paired with heavy traffic.
- UV rays: UV rays break down asphalt binder and cause it to become brittle. This is one of the causes of encountering loose gravel on asphalt roads.
- Construction issues: Problems with the initial installation of asphalt can cause many issues down the line. Weak asphalt mixtures, too much or too little asphalt layering and uneven spreading of asphalt can cause crumbling, cracks and unevenness in asphalt roads.
- Oil stains: Oil leaks from parked cars can seep into asphalt and ruin the top layers. If oil sits in the asphalt for too long, it will become very difficult to remove or repair.
- Earth settlement: Due to the forces of nature, the earth underneath the asphalt can shift or settle over time. Settlement can cause unevenness or dips in roads and cracks.