Weather and Wisconsin Roadways

There was talk of roads “buckling” in Wausau over the weekend. Some were blaming the ”buckling” on the hot sun, few clouds and a high of 95 degrees on Saturday. An increase in pavement temperature. It is not that simple. The weather in Wisconsin that takes place year-round all adds up. On the larger scale, the number #1 cause of road wear and damage is large trucks.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, pavement buckling can occur when the weather goes from cool to very hot in a short period of time. The temperature change can cause slabs of pavement to expand and create pressure which can lead to buckling in the form of bumps or dips in the road. There were reports last weekend of highways across Wisconsin buckling. According to Jiminipaving.com, Here are the leading causes of road deterioration: