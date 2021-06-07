Warm and sticky, some scattered rain chances

The very warm and now increasingly muggy weather will linger in our region throughout this week. By the way, we set another record warm low temperature Monday morning with 71 degrees! We expect partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows around 67. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph. Tuesday should bring partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. There is a 40% chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to early evening. Wind will be from the south around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday look primarily dry, although we still can’t rule out some very isolated showers in the afternoons. Temperatures will change very little with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move in Friday. This should produce a cloudier day along with a solid chance of showers and thunderstorms at times (50% chance at least). There is potential of widespread .10 to .50 inch rain amounts Friday. Otherwise, it will still be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

We should catch a nice respite from the steamy weather for the weekend as cooler and less humid air pushes in from southern Canada. Highs are projected in the low 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Lows could be in the low 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday. All in all, it should be an ideal early summer weekend for all of your activities!

The pattern should slowly heat up again going into next week. There could be a few opportunities for thunderstorms as well.

Pollen Report from Monday morning: Tree moderate - 28, Grass low - 3

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 7-June 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1972 - Richmond VA experienced its worst flood of record as rains from Hurricane Agnes pushed the water level at the city locks to a height of 36.5 feet, easily topping the previous record of thirty feet set in 1771. (The Weather Channel)

1988 - Snow whitened some of the mountains of northern California and northwestern Nevada. Twenty-six cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date, including Rapid City SD with a reading of 104 degrees, and Miles City, MT, with a high of 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)