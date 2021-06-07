United Way requesting books for area children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The United Way of Marathon County is asking once again for children's books.

It will host its annual book drive Tuesday and Wednesday at its Wausau location.

The books needed most are for children up to three years old, but the United Way says it also needs books through high school age.

One of the organizers stressing how vital it is for children to read.

"It's important that these resources are available and that we can host this drive to ensure that we have books available throughout the entire community," United Way Volunteer and Engagement Coordinator Elizabeth Robinson said.

The United Way will be collecting books from 8 to 5 tomorrow and Wednesday.

It also has bookshelves at nine locations in the area at the following locations:

Catholic Charities: 540 S 3rd Ave. in Wausau

Bridge Community Clinic: 1810 N Second St in Wausau

Barrington Head Start Center: 616 Grant Street in Wausau

DCE New Horizons/Pathways: 4613 Camp Phillips Rd in Schofield

Marathon County Social Services: 400 East Thomas St in Wausau

Marathon County Literacy Council: First Floor, 300 N 1st Ave in Wausau

The Neighbors' Place: 745 Scott St in Wausau

Peaceful Solutions Counseling: 741 First St in Wausau

Spencer Kids Group: 117 East Clark St in Spencer