Trial begins for professor accused of hiding ties to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A jury trial has begun in the case of a University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from the federal government. The trial in Knoxville federal court is scheduled to continue Tuesday. Anming Hu, an associate professor in the department of mechanical, aerospace and biomedical engineering at the university’s flagship Knoxville campus, was charged in February 2020 with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. After the indictment was announced, the university said Hu had been suspended and that school officials had cooperated with authorities. Hu has pleaded not guilty.