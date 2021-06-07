To the beach! Spain opens borders to tourists, cruise ships

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Spain is jumpstarting its summer tourism season by welcoming vaccinated visitors from most countries as well as European visitors who can prove they are not infected with coronavirus. It also reopened its ports to cruise ship stops on Monday. Non-vaccinated travelers from the European Union’s 27 countries can enter Spain now with the negative results of recent antigen tests, which are cheaper and faster than PCR tests. Spain is still banning non-essential travelers from Brazil, India and South Africa, where virus variants have been been a major source of concern. Tourism is a major industry that in 2019 accounted for over 12% of Spain’s GDP.