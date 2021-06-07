Staying safe this summer and preventing drownings

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With summertime weather in full swing, more people are looking to take a dip to keep cool.

But just because you're a strong swimmer in a pool, doesn't mean it translates to the lake.

"Somebody can swim 5 miles in a pool, once you've hit the open water, you have different factors with currents, and winds and waves and all of the sudden…something along those lines may cause a panic and lead to a tragic event," said Darren Kuhn, Wisconsin DNR's Boating Law Administrator.

That "tragic event" is not just limited to the water. People should also be aware of dry drowning.

"It's a phenomenon that happens when a child ingests or gets a decent amount of water within their throat area and it causes the vocal cords to actually start spasming and then the exchange in oxygen doesn't occur...and that's what the dry drowning phenomena is," said Jared Thompson, EMS Division Chief at Wausau Fire Department.

Dry drowning isn't usually immediate, but can strike quickly.

"They can develop difficulty breathing shortly after, they can develop a headache," said Thompson. "Vomiting can occur, as well. Their level of consciousness can start to decrease."

Dry drowning isn't a danger just at the lake or the pool. Thompson says it can happen in a bathtub.

"If your child comes back out of the pool coughing a lot, obviously ask the child if they drank or if they were dunked under the water. Where they got water - pool water, lake water, tub water - whatever the case may be in their throat," said Thompson, "And observe them closely."

If they exhibit any symotoms, seek medical attention.