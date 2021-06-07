Oil pipeline foes protest Enbridge’s Line 3 in Minnesota

SOLWAY, Minn. (AP) — Environmental and tribal groups opposed to Enbridge Energy’s ongoing effort to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline have gathered near the headwaters of the Mississippi River in northern Minnesota. They’re shouting “Stop Line 3!” and said they blocked a pumping station. The Canadian-based company is gearing up for a final construction push. Opponents say it would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native American harvest wild rice, hunt, fish and gather medicinal plants. They’re calling on President Biden to halt the project. Enbridge says the new line is made from stronger steel and will better protect the environment while restoring its capacity and ensuring reliable deliveries to U.S. refineries.