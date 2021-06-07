Northland Pines AD Resigns After Stealing From Food Service

MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — The Northland Pines School Board has accepted the resignation of Athletic Director Brian Margelofsky after he was caught taking items from the school’s concessions stand as it was being used by the food service department.

WXPR Radio in Rhinelander reports it started when food service workers noticed some items were missing from the cooler. They notified administrator Scott Foster who opened an investigation.

Security cameras showed at least eight incidents of Margelofsky “removing items from the concession stand and freezer/kitchen area during times in the evening when school was not in session.” The coolers were being used by food service to store a la carte items and milk since they weren’t being used by the athletic department at the time.

Foster added that Margelofsky, who had worked for the district for 14 years, exercised “poor judgement” in the actions. The district accepted his resignation late last week.

The estimated value of the items he took was less than $100.