Marathon County’s population trending upward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County is bucking a statewide and national trend, putting it in the top tier of the Badger State's growing counties.

"It's not a surprise," said Yee Leng Xiong, supervisor for Marathon County's District 19.

Whether it's Marathon County's two percent increase from the start of the last decade or a 12 percent increase like the growth in Dane County, to Xiong, any growth is good.

"The best thing to happen to our community here is for the population to continue to grow. Because that enables us to obviously have a larger tax base, it means that we're attracting individuals," he said.

Just a few years ago, the Census Bureau said the United States' population grew by less than a half percent from 2018 to 2019, the lowest growth rate in a century.

But in Central Wisconsin, Marathon County kept growing.

"To have Marathon County excelling with growth north of two percent is welcome news and we should all be optimistic for the direction we're headed in," Mosinee mayor Brent Jacobson said.

He also added population growth comes with more demand for housing, jobs, and a strong economy to support those jobs.

"That's all stuff that we're going to have to plan with not only on the government side but on the private sector side," Mayor Jacobson said.

Especially on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xiong also saying more people means more opportunities for businesses to fully rebound.

"It definitely means a lot, it also means it would help our businesses thrive as well too and we know that right now with the businesses that are recovering from this pandemic, any help we can get is greatly appreciated," he said.

The Census Bureau also says Portage County ranks 24th among population growth in the state in the last decade, the only other in Central Wisconsin's to break the top 25 of 72 total in the state.