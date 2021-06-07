Lithuania says Belarus could be behind recent migrant influx

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania is seeing a growing number of migrants entering the Baltic country from neighboring Belarus in recent weeks. The Lithuanian government is suggested the Belarusian government could be involved. In recent months, Lithuania which has voiced criticism of Belarus for its brutal crackdown following a presidential election, is now pondering to enhance border security to stop the influx. Lithuania’s interior minister said Monday that it could be part of “a hybrid war,” and that the fact that Belarus border guards reportedly have been covering the tracks of the migrants “shows that officials themselves might be cooperating in those processes.”