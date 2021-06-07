Ice cream shops enjoying Dairy Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Celebrating dairy month continues, and ice cream businesses say that they're seeing one of their best months in business.

Ice cream is among the most popular treats in the united states, with each American consuming on average more than 23 pounds of the sweet, cold treat each year .

Here in central Wisconsin whether it's a cone or sundae, you'll frequently find a line at Briq's Soft Serve.

"Honestly it has probably been the busiest it's been in a very long time. We've had people lined up at open and coming after close so it's been very busy," said Taylor Rochon a manager at Briq's Soft Serve.

So far this month those at Briq's say vanilla is their most popular flavor.