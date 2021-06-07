Federal funds helping with Landmark project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been here for almost 100 years, starting life as a hotel, now serving as affordable housing, and more changes could be coming.

From the second to the ninth floors, apartments at the Landmark Building downtown will be getting an upgrade.

Three-hundred fifty thousand dollars will be used from the amount the city got from American Rescue Plan funding.

While it won't cover the full cost of the changes, officials say it helps.

"To cover a financing gap in the project and given this focus is entirely on affordable housing and a high volume of it, this project will be very important to the community and to preserving the affordable stock down town," said Tom Kilian, Alderperson, Economic Development Committee of Wausau.

The federal funds are part of a larger project, with more than $20-million earmarked for the building's construction costs.

City documents show the developer, Gorman Company, hopes to close by the end the month.

News 9 reached out to Gorman Company but did not hear back by the time this story aired.