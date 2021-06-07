Badgers’ football reschedules Notre Dame matchup at Lambeau Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin football program will get a showdown with Notre Dame at Lambeau Field after all. The teams announcing they have rescheduled their Lambeau matchup to Sept. 5, 2026.

The two clubs were supposed to meet each other during the 2020 season at Lambeau Field. However, COVID-19 led to schedule alterations, including the postponement of that original matchup.

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will play each other this upcoming season on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago.