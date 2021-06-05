Maine’s blueberry crop faces climate change peril

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s beloved wild blueberry fields are home to one of the most important fruit crops in New England, and scientists have found they are warming at a faster rate than the rest of the state. The University of Maine scientists say the warming of the blueberry fields could imperil the berries and the farmers who tend to them because the rising temperatures have brought loss of water. The scientists analyzed 40 years of data and found greater warming in the wild blueberry fields of Down East Maine than in the state at large.