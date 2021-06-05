Italian police seize sand, shells; fine tourists in Sardinia

ROME (AP) — Souvenirs from Sardinia’s pristine beaches can cost dearly. Italian media on Saturday said customs police on the Mediterranean island issued fines of up to 3,000 euros ($3,600) to 41 people who in recent days tried to leave the island with 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of sand, seashells and beach rocks. The LaPresse news agency said in some cases tourists put the beach booty up for sale on the internet. That feeds a flourishing, illicit market for such souvenirs, including from swank resort areas along the Italian island’s Emerald Coast. Hundreds of kilos (pounds) of sand, shells and stones were seized at Sardinia’s airports and ports in keeping with a 2017 regional law.