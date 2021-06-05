Floods, mudslides kill 3 in Sri Lanka, over 5,000 displaced

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Flash floods and mudslides in Sri Lanka triggered by heavy rains have killed at least three people and left two missing, while more than 5,000 are displaced. Rains have been pouring in six districts of the Indian Ocean island nation since Thursday night, and many paddy fields and roads have been inundated, blocking traffic. Figures released by the government showed more than 5,000 people have moved to temporary shelters and nearly 500 houses have been damaged.