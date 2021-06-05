Biden turns to Obama to help boost health care enrollment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has turned to his old boss, former President Barack Obama, to help him encourage Americans to sign up for “Obamacare” during an expanded special enrollment period in the pandemic. Biden used his weekly address Saturday for a Zoom chat with Obama to draw attention to the expanded enrollment period that closes on Aug. 15. Meanwhile, the government released a report that says nearly 31 million Americans now have health coverage through Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act. That’s a record. Obama told Biden they achieved that result together.