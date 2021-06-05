Amid brutal case surge, Afghanistan hit by a vaccine delay

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan is battling a brutal new surge in COVID-19 infections while health officials plead for vaccines and express deep frustration at the inequities of global vaccine distribution. The positive rate for COVID tests has jumped from 8% to 60% in some parts of the country. The capital Kabul is one of the hardest hit areas; its only hospital solely dedicated to coronavirus treatment is at 100% capacity. The Health Ministry as a result opened another roughly 350 more beds for COVID patients in three other hospitals in the capital, and those too are already full and turning away patients.