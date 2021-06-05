3 US senators to visit Taiwan, discuss relations

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A bipartisan group of three U.S. senators will travel to Taiwan next week. The de facto U.S. Embassy in Taiwan announced Saturday that the lawmakers would arrive the following day. The trip is likely to anger China, which claims Taiwan as its territory and objects to Taiwan being called a country. Like most nations, the U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. In a separate statement, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry thanked the three lawmakers — Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Democratic Sen. Christopher Coons of Delaware. Taiwan said the trip demonstrated unanimous and firm support for Taiwan-U.S. relations.