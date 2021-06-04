Wisconsin DNR to host 9th annual free, fun weekend

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting the 9th annual free fun weekend June 5-6.

Park admission fees, fishing licenses and trail passes are free Saturday and Sunday.

Admission stickers will not be needed at any state park. All parks are open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Trail passes will not be required for both residents and non-residents as part of the annual free, fun weekend.

As for fishing, the 2021-2022 fishing regulations still apply including bag and length limits, despite not needing a license for the two-day event.