Tuning up that AC ahead of summer time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- AC repairmen are expecting an influx of calls as we see the highest temperatures yet this year.

Tune up's includes things like washing coils to remove dirt and pollen, checking pressures, making sure there are no leaks on the system, and checking electrical components, all in preparation for being used.

The preventative maintenance tune up is meant to find something that's weak before it fails.

"We really recommend that you don't anticipate that you can turn it on and an hour later you're going to be cool. So, if you're seeing the weather change, get your thermostat set and let it get some time," said Jim Hurtis, President of Hurtis Heating and Air.

Jim adds that furnaces and air conditioners that have annual tune-ups tend to have longer lives.