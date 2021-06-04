Time to go swimming, Wausau pools open for season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- June 4th was the opening day for Wausau pools.

Due to lifeguard shortages, pool hours are different.

Some pools have COVID protocols in place, and others ask swimmers to be careful and go at their own stride.

Those protocols are subject to change.

But so far, it seems like people are just happy to be back at the pool.

"It's a very nice day. People are coming out already to swim cause its such a nice day"

"We do a bunch of races on the slides! I also like the snacks. Yeah the snacks are really yummy. I like the ropes! I like the freezy pops!"

So whether you're coming for swimming, the slides, or the snacks, the pool seems like the place to be this summer.

You can find more information here.