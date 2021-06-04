Putin chafes at US, criticizes its response to Capitol siege

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is setting a tough tone for his upcoming summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday, Putin said that Russia-U.S. relations “are at an extremely low level now.” He accused Washington of trying to contain Russia’s development and cited its response to the Capitol siege as a manifestation of the West’s double standards. The Russian leader said arms control, global conflicts, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change are among the issues he and Biden would discuss during their June 16 summit in Geneva. Putin praised his country’s response to the pandemic and called for a stronger international effort to curb global warming.