Publisher removes Anne Frank passage from Hilderbrand novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Elin Hilderbrand has asked that a reference to Anne Frank in her new novel be taken out after numerous online readers alleged the passage was insensitive and anti-Semitic. Her publisher announced Friday that the words would be removed immediately from the digital version and from future print editions. In Hilderbrand’s “Golden Girl,” a character likens hiding in her friend’s attic to the plight of Frank, the Jewish girl who with her family hid in Amsterdam from the Nazis. Hilderbrand calls her reference to Frank “tasteless and offensive.”