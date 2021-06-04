Protests as Austria grapples with violence against women

VIENNA (AP) — The 35-year-old woman was working at a tobacco shop in Vienna in March when authorities say her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her ablaze. In April, another woman the same age was found shot to death in her home in the Austrian capital, also reportedly by her ex-partner. Austria is of the few European Union countries where the number of women killed is higher than the number of men. The recent high-profile cases have led to widespread protests, demands for government intervention and condemnations from top politicians. Some critics blame the normalization of sexist language by the popular far-right Freedom Party.