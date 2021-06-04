Russian player arrested for match-fixing at 2020 French Open

PARIS (AP) — A Russian tennis player suspected of match-fixing last year has been arrested during this year’s French Open. Yana Sizikova’s lawyer says she denies the allegations. He says Sizikova was “extremely shocked” by the arrest. The prosecutor’s office says the player was arrested Thursday night on charges of “sports bribery and organized fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020.” The prosecutor’s office said the probe centered on suspicions about one match at Roland Garros last year. It did not specify the match. Sizikova is ranked 101st in doubles. She was arrested after losing in the first round of the doubles tournament.