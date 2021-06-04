No tsunami threat from 5.9 earthquakes off Pacific Coast

GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon early Friday, and the aftershocks included another 5.9 quake. But the U.S. Geological Survey says there’s no threat of a tsunami or damage to the coast. The first 5.9 earthquake struck at 12:52 a.m. Pacific time 98 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, at a depth of 5.6 miles. The next struck at 1:17 a.m., slightly deeper and closer. But both quakes and more aftershocks through the night were far enough from land that they were hardly felt.