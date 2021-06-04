Motorcyclists and drivers urged to look out for each other

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Officials are saying that since motorcycles are going to be more common on the roads, drivers need to take extra care to watch out for them, and motorcyclists also need to do what they can to stay safe.



The Department of Transportation recommends motorcyclists and drivers of other vehicles to drive defensively, since anyone can come into view at any time.



The DOT also recommends knowing good methods of reading the road, like checking mirrors and knowing how much space you have in between other drivers.



It's also strongly recommends motorcyclists having the proper gear on at all times, like helmets, long pants, and a long sleeve jacket.



One motorcyclist says the most important thing she is worried about on the road is other people not driving responsibly.



"Well, usually cars that are breaking the law. Not stopping at a stop sign, going too fast, always looking in my mirrors to make sure that they're going to be stopping, giving myself enough room behind the car behind me in case I see they're not going to stop, I can maneuver away from that situation," Deborah Musgrove said.



And one piece of advice an official from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department offers is for everyone to simply pay attention while on the road.



"The biggest thing we ask motorists to do is be aware that motorcylists have a tendency to hide in our blind spots, and too, before they change lanes, or go through intersections just be aware that they're smaller than the average vehicle," Detective Cory Gladden said.



If anyone is interested in taking a class on motorcycle safety, there are places across the area like Northcentral Technical College that offer them.