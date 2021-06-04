More than just sunscreen, officials give other sun safety tips

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Experts say that skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer over their lifetime.

Now you might think of sunscreen being the primary way to protect yourself from the sun, but that's not the best way to stay safe.

Experts say sunscreen should be the back-up plan because sunscreen isn't perfect, but when you do use it, a palm-full should be enough to cover your body.

"Staying in the shade, avoiding the midday sun when we can, and protective clothing. So clothing that has a UPF rating of 50, or wide brimmed hats, and then also sunglasses with wide lenses," said Dr. Apple Bodemer, UW Health Dermatologist.



Doctors say when choosing sunscreen, make sure it's broad spectrum, and don't forget to reapply.

Early detection for skin cancer is key, as survival rates for skin cancer are about 90% when the cancer is caught early on.