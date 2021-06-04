Memorial for Weston stabbing victim planned

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- Saturday, there will be a memorial for the victim of a Weston stabbing last month.



It will take place behind the Kwik Trip off Business 51 in Weston, where the victim, Renee Hindes, worked. It's being arranged by her coworkers.



There will be a plaque in her memory behind the building, and one coworker says it was important for there to be a lasting way to honor Renee.



"We've always wanted a picnic table so I approached my boss and said, 'Can we get a picnic table? I'd like to put a plaque on it in Renee's name to commemorate what she did in life and to say we haven't forgotten her,'" coworker Sue Purull said.



The memorial will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, any donations will go towards the Women's Community, an advocate for domestic violence awareness.