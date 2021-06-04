June 4th is declared Cheese Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- There's definitely a Gouda reason to celebrate June 4th!

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg declaring this day, you guessed it, cheese day!

In the badger state there are more than 1,200 cheese makers.

On average every American consumes 39 pounds of cheese each year!

"Totally be proud you know, indulge in cheese for this one day if you can. I know sometimes it gets a little intense but yes," Rosenberg said.

No matter if it's Cheddar, Pepper Jack, or Swiss, June 4th is a brie--llent day to have some cheese!