Judge grants prosecutor’s recusal request from police case

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had argued that actions by her predecessor made it inappropriate for her to handle the case against Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe. Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher wrote in an order Friday that Willis and her staff are likely to be called as witnesses by Rolfe’s defense. The judge ordered the state attorney general to appoint a substitute prosecutor.