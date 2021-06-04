Heatwave moving in

Brace for some real summerlike heat as we move into the weekend. Conditions over the next few days are looking to be a "perfect storm" for warm weather funneling into the state with record-breaking heat possible.

Today: Some clouds early, then mostly sunny and very warm.

High: 88 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 68 Wind: SW ~ 10

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, with record heat possible.

High: 92 Wind: SW 10-15

Sunday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and still hot. (a slight chance of thunderstorms late at night, mainly northwest areas)

High: 91

You may want to run to the store and grab some extra sunscreen and aloe vera as we head into this weekend. A possibly record-breaking heatwave will be moving into the midwest sparking temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal from the Dakotas to the NE coast.

Today will not quite be in the 90s yet, but will likely still feel like it with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Fortunately, we will have a moderate breeze in the afternoon to help cool down a bit. Today will be the start of the dry and unseasonably warm pattern we will see for the next few days. Overnight will remain fairly clear with a few passing overhead clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s. The clouds may linger into Saturday morning but the entire weekend will be mostly sunny.

Saturday and Sunday are currently forecast at or near record-breaking high temperatures. The previous record for Wausau is 92 on Saturday with a daytime high forecast at 92. The previous record on Sunday is also the same as the forecast daytime high of 91. Most of the weekend will be extremely bright with a UV index of around 9, but fortunately, a pleasant breeze from the southwest should continue for most of the weekend. As a precaution, make sure to drink plenty of fluids and apply sunscreen as a burn can set in very quickly and heatstroke can also develop if not properly prepared.

As we turn to the workweek, the warm weather will stick around in the 80s. Unfortunately, dew points will climb into the mid-60s making it feel quite humid. Additionally, Monday - Thursday each individually have a chance for showers and storms - the most likely occurrence currently forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday’s pollen count was: Tree 28 (moderate) | Grass 2 (low) (Pollen count is expected to rise this weekend)

Enjoy the beautifully sunny end to the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 4-June 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1860 - Iowa's Commanche Tornado , with wind speeds estimated in excess of 300 mph, was unquestionably one of the worst experienced by early settlers, with nearly a million dollars damage. (The Weather Channel)