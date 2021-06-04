Group of Wisconsinites head to Minnesota for pipeline protest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of Wisconsinites are making their way to Minnesota to protest the replacement of the Line 3 Pipeline.

The pipeline runs from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.

Enbridge, a natural gas transmission company, is looking to replace it citing safety standards, future maintenance, and creating fewer disruptions to the environment.

However, not everyone is on board.

That's why some people are traveling the state and speaking out against the replacement.

News 9 spoke to those who will be protesting in Minnesota.

They say if this pipeline is replaced there could potentially be a negative impact to the environment, including here in Wisconsin.

"All of that is putting Wisconsin land at water where our citizens live at-risk. As well as damaging the climate for everybody. We will not have a livable climate if the tar sands are allowed to be dug up and burned," said Cathy Cowan Becker, Northeast Organizer for Wisconsin Revolution.

According to Enbridge, the new Line 3 Pipeline would serve the same markets and transport the same products as the existing line 3 pipeline.

News 9 has reached out to Enbridge for comment but haven't heard back.

The big protest is scheduled to take place on June 5th in Northern Minnesota.

Those from Wisconsin that will be there say they expect hundreds if not at least 1,000 people at the protest.