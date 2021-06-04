Ghosn’s lawyers say client happy after days of French probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lawyers of ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn say their client has answered hundreds of questions by French investigators over the past week in Beirut. They say the fugitive auto magnate was “happy and satisfied” on Friday to have had the opportunity to explain himself over accusations of financial misconduct. His lawyers say they’ll seek the right to ask for witnesses and expert testimony in the French investigation. Ghosn is being interrogated outside of French soil and it is not clear how he could be handed down any preliminary charges. The auto magnate-turned-fugitive had told The Associated Press earlier that he’s done nothing wrong and hopes the investigations are eventually dropped.