Facebook suspends Trump accounts for 2 years

(WAOW) — Facebook says it will suspend former President Donald Trump's accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan.6 insurrection.

According to a press release from Facebook, this is the highest penalty they can give Trump under new enforcement polices. They say this is because "the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules," thus meriting the harsh punishment.

At the end of the two year suspension, which technically began January 7, experts will review whether risk to public safety has lessened. Whenever Trump will face a "strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions" on any other violations that could lead to permanent removal of his accounts.

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site.

The social media giant said on Friday that will it will still apply this "newsworthiness" exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if it violates Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from what's posted by anyone else.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.